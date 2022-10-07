Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Down 0.7%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 65,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,687,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 206.11% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
