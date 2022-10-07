Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Down 0.7%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 65,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,687,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 206.11% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.