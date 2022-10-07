St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,509.20 ($18.24).

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,420 ($17.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 995.60 ($12.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.12. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 988.20 ($11.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James’s Place

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 8,235.29%.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

