Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.07 and last traded at C$6.09. Approximately 88,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 181,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.81.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

