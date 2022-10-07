Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.
STLD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.14.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.
Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
