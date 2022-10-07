StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
