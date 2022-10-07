StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

