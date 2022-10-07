StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,934 over the last three months. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

