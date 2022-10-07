StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

