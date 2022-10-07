StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RELX. UBS Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,668.83.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 9,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 839,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

