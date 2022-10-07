StockNews.com Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Sell

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Innodata stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

