StockNews.com Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Hold”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of SJI opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.61. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

