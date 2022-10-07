Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

