Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

