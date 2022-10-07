Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.