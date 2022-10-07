Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,490 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

