Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 382 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALL. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.