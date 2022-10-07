Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

