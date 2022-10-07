Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

