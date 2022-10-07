Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,488 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 375,808 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,287,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 127,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

