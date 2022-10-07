Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 671 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

