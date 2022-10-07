Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.