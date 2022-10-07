Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

