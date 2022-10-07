Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

