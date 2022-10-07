Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

APTV opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

