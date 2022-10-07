Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $20,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

