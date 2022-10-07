Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $180.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

