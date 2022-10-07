Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 558,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,297 shares of company stock valued at $51,823,239. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

