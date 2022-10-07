Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.16 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.