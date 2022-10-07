Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 489,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,767,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.