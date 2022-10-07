Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 93,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

