Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $187.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.16 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

