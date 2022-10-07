Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

EOS opened at $16.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

