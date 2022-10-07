Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.52 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

