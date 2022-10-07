Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 658,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.