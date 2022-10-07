Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 522.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84.

