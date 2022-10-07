Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

