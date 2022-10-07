Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 165,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

