Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $712.05 and a 200-day moving average of $675.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.