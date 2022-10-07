Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

