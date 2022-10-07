Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $248.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.00. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

