Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of FCG opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

