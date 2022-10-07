Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 30,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,306,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,698,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

