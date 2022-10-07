Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $88.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

