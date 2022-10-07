Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

