Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 215 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

