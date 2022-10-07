Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,698 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $410.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

