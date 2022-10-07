Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 9,306 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

