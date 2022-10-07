Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
