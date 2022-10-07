Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after buying an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.