Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 18.1% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Moderna by 97.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 590,048 shares of company stock valued at $90,584,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

