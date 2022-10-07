Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,436 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 76.61%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

